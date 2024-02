QMJHL reduces schedule to 64 games

The QMJHL announced today a reduction in its regular season schedule from 68 to 64 games starting next season. The decision was made yesterday following a vote at the Members’ Assembly.

“This change is in line with our desire to optimize our players’ development both on and off the ice including in school, at games and practices, during travel and rest, shared Commissioner Mario Cecchini. We see this as another step in the right direction.”

The 2024-2025 schedule will be unveiled a few days before the QMJHL Entry Draft, held June 7-8 in Moncton.

Other changes

Other regulatory changes include a change to the claims process. Previously, during training camps (held in August), any 19-year-old player who was cut would become available to claim by other teams in the league. From now on, 18-year-old players in the same situation will also have this option.

The aim is to give every player as many opportunities as possible to play in the league.