QMJHL Playoffs | Second round schedule for Western Conference teams
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League confirmed today the second round schedule of the Western Conference teams.
As a reminder, the first three rounds of the playoffs will be played in a best-of-five format, while the championship final will be played in a best-of-seven format.
|#
|Jour/Day
|Date
|Time (HE/ET)
|Visiteurs / Visitors
|Locaux / Local
|851
|DIM / SUN
|2022-05-15
|3PM
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Sherbrooke
|852
|LUN / MON
|2022-05-16
|7PM
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Sherbrooke
|853
|JEU / THU
|2022-05-19
|7PM
|Sherbrooke
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|854
|VEN / FRI
|2022-05-20
|7:30 PM
|*
|Sherbrooke
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|855
|DIM / SUN
|2022-05-22
|3PM
|*
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Sherbrooke
|856
|DIM / SUN
|2022-05-15
|3PM
|Shawinigan
|Gatineau
|857
|LUN / MON
|2022-05-16
|7PM
|Shawinigan
|Gatineau
|858
|JEU / THU
|2022-05-19
|7PM
|Gatineau
|Shawinigan
|859
|VEN / FRI
|2022-05-20
|7PM
|*
|Gatineau
|Shawinigan
|860
|DIM / SUN
|2022-05-22
|3PM
|*
|Shawinigan
|Gatineau