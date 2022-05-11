MENU
May 11, 2022

QMJHL Playoffs | Second round schedule for Western Conference teams

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League confirmed today the second round schedule of the Western Conference teams.

As a reminder, the first three rounds of the playoffs will be played in a best-of-five format, while the championship final will be played in a best-of-seven format. 

# Jour/Day Date Time (HE/ET)   Visiteurs / Visitors Locaux / Local
851 DIM / SUN 2022-05-15 3PM Blainville-Boisbriand Sherbrooke
852 LUN / MON 2022-05-16 7PM Blainville-Boisbriand Sherbrooke
853 JEU / THU 2022-05-19 7PM Sherbrooke Blainville-Boisbriand
854 VEN / FRI 2022-05-20 7:30 PM * Sherbrooke Blainville-Boisbriand
855 DIM / SUN 2022-05-22 3PM * Blainville-Boisbriand Sherbrooke
856 DIM / SUN 2022-05-15 3PM Shawinigan Gatineau
857 LUN / MON 2022-05-16 7PM Shawinigan Gatineau
858 JEU / THU 2022-05-19 7PM Gatineau Shawinigan
859 VEN / FRI 2022-05-20 7PM * Gatineau Shawinigan
860 DIM / SUN 2022-05-22 3PM * Shawinigan Gatineau
