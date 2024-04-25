Price signs three-year ELC with Seattle

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Price is coming off of his best WHL season where he established a career high 13 goals and 55 points in 62 games to finish 12th in scoring among d-men. He was subsequently named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. Over the course of 174 games with the Rockets, Price has tallied 116 points (20 goals).

The 18-year-old has also twice represented Canada where he won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Seattle selected Price 84th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.