Playoff Picture: Hitmen mark back-to-back trips to postseason

The Calgary Hitmen are once again headed to the playoff dance.

Clinching a spot for the second year running following Saturday’s 6-4 victory over the Kamloops Blazers, the Hitmen improved to 33-19-4-1 on the season, good for 71 points as the club currently holds down the Eastern Conference’s first wildcard position.

Led by captain Mark Kastelic, the Ottawa Senators prospect is one of five NHL drafted players on the Hitmen, a list which also includes fellow forwards Carson Focht (Vancouver Canucks) and Riley Stotts (Toronto Maple Leafs), plus defencemen Jett Woo (Canucks) and Egor Zamula (Philadelphia Flyers), with the latter inking a deal as an undrafted free agent.

The Hitmen, who have twice captured WHL supremacy, return to the postseason looking to build on last year’s second-round four-game exit to the rival Edmonton Oil Kings.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)