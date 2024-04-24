Pinelli pens deal with Columbus

Ottawa 67’s captain Luca Pinelli has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pinelli is coming off of a career year in 2023-24 where he scored 48 goals to finish third in the OHL. He also recorded 82 points to lead all 67’s skaters. The 19-year-old also had five goals in 10 postseason games as Ottawa reached the second round.

The 28th pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Pinelli has played 194 games over three seasons with Ottawa. His 181 career points are on the verge of cracking the franchise’s top 50 in scoring while he is nine goals shy of becoming the 24th player to score 100 goals with the franchise.

Columbus selected Pinelli 114th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.