August 18, 2021

OHL Players Attending NHL Development Camps

OHL
Ontario Hockey League

 

NHL teams are getting a look at the future throughout the month of August and into September as clubs host development camps, bringing in prospects and free agent invites for an early look ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Check back for further updates on which past and present OHL players are where as the list below will be updated as NHL clubs publicly announce their respective development camp rosters.

Past and Present OHL Players Attending NHL Development Camps:

* denotes OHL graduate
^ injured

Boston Bruins (4) – Aug. 2-6:
Brett Harrison (Oshawa Generals)
Kyle Keyser (Oshawa Generals)*
Brady Lyle (Owen Sound Attack)*
Ryan Mast (Sarnia Sting)

Nashville Predators (4) – Aug. 16-19:
Egor Afanasyev (Windsor Spitfires)*
Luke Evangelista (London Knights)
Jack Matier (Ottawa 67’s)
Philip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals)*

Philadelphia Flyers (10) – Aug. 28 to Sept 1:
J.R. Avon (Peterborough Petes)
Ethan Burroughs (Owen Sound Attack)
Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts)
Morgan Frost (Soo Greyhounds)*
Mason Millman (Saginaw Spirit)*
Isaac Ratcliffe (Guelph Storm)*
Matthew Strome (Hamilton Bulldogs)*
Maksim Sushko (Owen Sound Attack)*
Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs)^
Brian Zanetti (Peterborough Petes)

San Jose Sharks (11) – Aug. 16-19:
Ethan Cardwell (Barrie Colts)
Macauley Carson (Sudbury Wolves)*
Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)
Sasha Chmelevski (Ottawa 67’s)*
Zach Gallant (Peterborough Petes)*
Joseph Garreffa (Ottawa 67’s)*
Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)
Ranvir Gill-Shane (Ottawa 67’s)
Liam Gilmartin (London Knights)
Max McCue (London Knights)
Ryan Merkley (London Knights)*

