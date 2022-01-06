OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League has announced a series of changes to the upcoming regular season schedule of games, with four matchups postponed due to Covid-19 protocols while an additional three games have been rescheduled.

The regular season game scheduled for Friday, January 7 between the Windsor Spitfires and host Soo Greyhounds has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 9 at 2:07pm in Sault Ste. Marie.

Additionally, the game scheduled for Friday, January 7 between the Flint Firebirds and host London Knights will now begin at 7:00pm rather than the previously scheduled start time of 7:30pm. The game scheduled for Sunday, January 9 between the London Knights and host Kitchener Rangers will now begin at 4:00pm rather than the previously scheduled start time of 6:00pm.

Due to Covid-19 protocol, the following games have been postponed:

Saturday, January 8 – London Knights at Flint Firebirds

Saturday, January 8 – Sarnia Sting at Saginaw Spirit

Saturday, January 8 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters

Wednesday, January 12 – Kitchener Rangers at Flint Firebirds

The following games have been rescheduled:

Saturday, January 8 – Erie Otters at Kitchener Rangers, 4:00pm (from Jan. 14)

Saturday, January 8 – Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, 7:05pm (from Feb. 2)

Sunday, January 9 – Windsor Spitfires at Soo Greyhounds, 2:07pm (from Jan. 7)

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date. The Ontario Hockey League will provide more information as confirmed dates become available.