December 23, 2021

OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Oshawa and Ottawa

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – Due to League Covid-19 protocols affecting the Ottawa 67’s Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their regular season game scheduled for Tuesday, December 28 against the host Oshawa Generals Hockey Club has been postponed.

The Ontario Hockey League and the Ottawa 67’s will not be providing comment at this time. The League will provide an update on the matter as information becomes available.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

