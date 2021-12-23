Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 12

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from December 13 to 19, 2021.

FORWARDS:

DEFENSEMEN:

William TRUDEAU | Islanders | Charlottetown | 3GP-2G-5A, +3

Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 2GP-0G-4A, +0

GOALTENDER:

Charles-Antoine LAVALLÉE | Cataractes | Shawinigan | 1-0-0-0, 0.974%, 1.00

