OHL Announces Key Dates for 2021-22 Season

Toronto, Ont. – With the 2021 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore fast approaching on June 4-5, the League is excited to circle another date on the calendar as opening night for the 2021-22 regular season is set for Thursday, October 7.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone as we turn our attention to a new season,” said Commissioner David Branch. “We look forward to getting our players back into their OHL communities where they can continue to pursue their goals both on the ice and in the classroom.”

Players will report to training camps on Saturday, September 4 before the League embarks on a conventional 68-game regular season schedule commencing Thursday, October 7 and concluding Sunday, April 3, 2022. The 2022 OHL Playoffs will get underway on Thursday, April 7 and run through Monday, May 30 at the latest with the presentation of the prestigious J. Ross Robertson Cup. The OHL champion will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held June 2-12.

“The League is currently in the process of developing a regular season schedule,” added Commissioner Branch. “Our tremendous fans mean so much to the OHL and its communities and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back into our venues next season.”

A complete 680-game 2021-22 OHL regular season schedule of games will be announced in the coming weeks.