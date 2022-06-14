OHL Announces 2022-23 Home Openers

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced 2022-23 regular season home openers for all 20 member teams.

The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, September 29 with action in Niagara (vs. Mississauga, 7:00pm), Peterborough (vs. Erie, 7:05pm) and Barrie (vs. Oshawa, 7:30pm). Opening Week action continues on Friday, September 30 with seven home openers followed by an additional four on Saturday, October 1 and two more on Sunday, October 2.

The entire 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, June 16 at 3:00pm.

FULL LIST OF HOME OPENERS, 2022-23 SEASON:

Barrie Colts: Thursday Sept. 29 vs. Oshawa at 7:30pm

Erie Otters: Saturday Oct. 8 vs. London at 7:00pm

Flint Firebirds: Saturday Oct. 1 vs. Niagara at 7:00pm

Guelph Storm: Friday Sept. 30 vs. Hamilton at 7:30pm

Hamilton Bulldogs: Saturday Oct. 8 vs. Oshawa at 7:00pm

Kingston Frontenacs: Friday Sept. 30 vs. Erie at 7:00pm

Kitchener Rangers: Friday Sept. 30 vs. Sarnia at 7:30pm

London Knights: Friday Sept. 30 vs. Owen Sound at 7:00pm

Mississauga Steelheads: Sunday Oct. 2 vs. Sudbury at 2:00pm

Niagara IceDogs: Thursday Sept. 29 vs. Mississauga at 7:00pm

North Bay Battalion: Thursday Oct. 13 vs. Peterborough at 7:00pm

Oshawa Generals: Friday Sept. 30 vs. Ottawa at 7:35pm

Ottawa 67’s: Sunday Oct. 2 vs. Erie at 2:00pm

Owen Sound Attack: Saturday Oct. 1 vs. Kitchener at 7:30pm

Peterborough Petes: Thursday Sept. 29 vs. Erie at 7:05pm

Soo Greyhounds: Friday Sept. 30 vs. North Bay at 7:07pm

Saginaw Spirit: Saturday Oct. 1 vs. Guelph at 7:05pm

Sarnia Sting: Friday Oct. 7 vs. Saginaw at 7:05pm

Sudbury Wolves: Friday Sept. 30 vs. Barrie at 7:05pm

Windsor Spitfires: Saturday Oct. 1 vs. Sarnia at 7:05pm