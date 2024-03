North Bay’s Ertel pens deal with Stars

North Bay Battalion forward Justin Ertel has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

In his second OHL season, Ertel has a career high 25 goals and 66 points in 61 contests. Over the course of two seasons with North Bay, the overage forward has amassed 102 points (39 points) in 107 games.

The Stars drafted Ertel 79th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.