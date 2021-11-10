MENU
November 10, 2021

NHL's Blues return Neighbours to Oil Kings

Jake Neighbours is coming back to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The 19-year-old forward returns to the WHL after appearing in nine regular season contests with the St. Louis Blues. Neighbours, who was selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, posted one goal and one assist during his stint with the NHL Club.

“I think there’s been games that I really liked him. He’s done some real good things,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said. “You have to look at a lot of the games and the score and the time of the game and just a lot of things played into hockey much ice time he got. It’s not easy. But overall, I think he did really well. He’s a smart player like I’ve always said, he’s killed penalties for us in these games, done a great job, he’s scored a goal, he’s around the puck all the time, has a nose for the puck. (This is all) going to be a learning process for him, a kid that young coming into the League.”

The product of Airdrie, Alta. has recorded 131 career points (43G-88A) in 141 regular season outings with the Oil Kings. He was originally selected fourth overall by Edmonton in the 2017 WHL Draft.


With the re-insertion of Neighbours onto the Club’s active roster, the Oil Kings now boast three first-round NHL draft picks (Dylan Guenther – Arizona Coyotes; Sebastian Cossa – Detroit Red Wings). The three-time reigning Central Division champions have four additional skaters who have been drafted by NHL Clubs: Jakub Demek (Vegas Golden Knights), Carson Latimer (Ottawa Senators), Jalen Luypen (Chicago Blackhawks) and Luke Prokop (Nashville Predators).

Neighbours could hit the ice with Edmonton as early as Friday, November 12, when the Oil Kings visit Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre).

