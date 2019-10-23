Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 6

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week six edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 6 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Oshawa Generals, (3) Edmonton Oil Kings, (4) Prince Albert Raiders, (5) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (6) Owen Sound Attack, (7) Cape Breton Eagles, (8) Rimouski Oceanic, (9) Peterborough Petes, and (10) Charlottetown Islanders, with honourable mention to the Everett Silvertips, Flint Firebirds, and Drummondville Voltigeurs.