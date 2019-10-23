MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 23, 2019

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 6

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week six edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w6-top 10 graphic

The Week 6 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Oshawa Generals, (3) Edmonton Oil Kings, (4) Prince Albert Raiders, (5) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (6) Owen Sound Attack, (7) Cape Breton Eagles, (8) Rimouski Oceanic, (9) Peterborough Petes, and (10) Charlottetown Islanders, with honourable mention to the Everett Silvertips, Flint Firebirds, and Drummondville Voltigeurs.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
GALLERY: Honouring Our Heroes at the Memorial Cup
2 hours ago
1:37
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 6
3 hours ago
NHL's Blues return Neighbours to Oil Kings
4 hours ago
In Remembrance: A special bond between Canadian military personnel and the Memorial Cup
7 hours ago
WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Everett and Spokane
7 hours ago
CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Point Producers
10 hours ago