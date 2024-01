Memorial Cup hosts Saginaw acquire Beck and Donovan

The Saginaw Spirit, hosts of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, have acquired Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck and Ottawa Senators prospect Jorian Donovan.

In exchange for Beck, Saginaw sent Peterborough Aiden Young, the 16th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, as well as three OHL draft picks. To acquire Donovan, the Brantford Bulldogs received eight OHL draft picks.

It marks the second straight OHL trade deadline that Beck finds himself on the move after the Petes acquired him from Mississauga a year ago. With Peterborough, Beck helped lead the Petes to an OHL championship in 2022-23 while in 26 games this year, he has 30 points (16 goals).

As for Donovan, he won an OHL title in 2021-22 with the Bulldogs as a rookie and over the course of 153 games with Hamilton and Brantford, he’s recorded 95 points (24 goals), 28 of which have come this season.

Both Beck and Donovan represented Canada at the recent 2024 World Juniors while the former won gold at the 2023 tournament.

The two trades are the latest in a number of moves by general manager Dave Drinkill as the club has acquired Alex Christopoulos, Rodwin Dionicio (ANA), Nolan Lalonde (CBJ) and Ethan Hay (TB) since the season began to join a roster that already featured Hunter Haight (MIN), Michael Misa, Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK), Joey Willis (NSH) and Zayne Parekh. The club also received a boost when former captain Josh Bloom (VAN), who has played in the AHL and ECHL this season, was assigned to the Spirit by the Canucks Jan. 5.