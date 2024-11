McKenna tops Button’s 2026 NHL Draft prospects

In TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s mind, there’s no doubt that Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna will be the first overall pick in in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 2023-24 CHL and WHL Rookie of the Year, McKenna has continued to dominate this season as he sits second in CHL scoring with 41 points in only 21 games. In 98 games with the Tigers, McKenna has 156 points (51 goals).

“McKenna could’ve been the first pick last year, he’d be the first pick this year and there’s no doubt who the first pick is next year,” said Button. “He is one of the very best players outside the NHL.

“What I see in him is an IQ off the charts and a brilliance that has no limits.”

Internationally, the 16-year-old has a U18 World Championships and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal to his name.

At no. 2 is Spokane’s Mathis Preston while Windsor’s Ethan Belchetz comes in at no. 3.

“What an impressive, talented, skilled offensive player,” said Button of Preston. “Lightning fast hands, lightning quick mind, offensive instincts off the charts. He reminds me of Joe Sakic.”

Of Belchetz, Button said: “Here’s a young player that has got skill, he’s nimble, he’s got all kinds of really good athletic ability and he’s still raw. He’s still getting his legs underneath him and still getting his game in order. And he’s already a good player. He’s big player development.”

The 2026 NHL Draft is expected to take place June 2026.