August 3, 2022

Luypen agrees to ELC with Blackhawks

NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jalen Luypen has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Luypen is coming off of a standout year where he set new career highs in goals (29), assists (35) and points (64) as he helped the Oil Kings claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions.

“Jalen’s overall game has made big strides over the past year, as shown by his and his team’s success last season,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “His strong work ethic is what we’re looking for in our prospects and that attitude is what will make a huge difference in the future.”

In 200 career WHL games, all with Edmonton, Luypen has notched 61 goals and 124 points. The Kelowna, B.C., native was the 216th overall pick by Chicago in 2021.

