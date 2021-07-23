LIVE BLOG: 2021 NHL Draft

It is the moment we have all been waiting for.

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft got underway Friday with the Buffalo Sabres currently holding the first-overall selection.

Ahead of Friday’s festivities, 162 players from across the Canadian Hockey League have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, headlined by Peterborough Petes centre Mason McTavish who ranks second among all North American forwards. Edmonton Oil Kings right-wing Dylan Guenther, Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke, Flint Firebirds left-wing Brennan Othmann, and Medicine Hat Tigers centre Cole Sillinger round out the top-10 rankings.

Following opening-round action Friday, the 2021 NHL Draft will continue Saturday to complete rounds 2 through 7.

3rd overall – Peterborough Petes C Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks

8th overall – Barrie Colts D Brandt Clarke – Los Angeles Kings

9th overall – Edmonton Oil Kings RW Dylan Guenther – Arizona Coyotes

12th overall – Medicine Hat Tigers C Cole Sillinger – Columbus Blue Jackets

15th overall – Edmonton Oil Kings G Sebastian Cossa – Detroit Red Wings

16th overall – Flint Firebirds LW Brennan Othmann – Flint Firebirds

17th overall – Rimouski Oceanic C Zachary Bolduc – St. Louis Blues

22nd overall – Shawinigan Cataractes RW Xavier Bourgault – Edmonton Oilers

23rd overall – Windsor Spitfires C Wyatt Johnston – Dallas Stars

26th overall – Winnipeg ICE D Carson Lambos – Minnesota Wild

27th overall – Halifax Mooseheads LW Zachary L’Heureux – Nashville Predators

29th overall – Sudbury Wolves RW Chase Stillman – New Jersey Devils

30th overall – Gatineau Olympiques C Zachary Dean – Vegas Golden Knights

32nd overall – Prince Albert Raiders D Nolan Allan – Chicago Blackhawks