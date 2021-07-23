LIVE BLOG: 2021 NHL Draft
It is the moment we have all been waiting for.
The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft got underway Friday with the Buffalo Sabres currently holding the first-overall selection.
Ahead of Friday’s festivities, 162 players from across the Canadian Hockey League have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, headlined by Peterborough Petes centre Mason McTavish who ranks second among all North American forwards. Edmonton Oil Kings right-wing Dylan Guenther, Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke, Flint Firebirds left-wing Brennan Othmann, and Medicine Hat Tigers centre Cole Sillinger round out the top-10 rankings.
Following opening-round action Friday, the 2021 NHL Draft will continue Saturday to complete rounds 2 through 7.
3rd overall – Peterborough Petes C Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks
Congratulations to @PetesOHLhockey centre Mason McTavish on being selected 3rd overall by the #FlyTogether in the 2021 #NHLDraft #MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/nfTSP3m5C7 pic.twitter.com/LhksO3UQxs
8th overall – Barrie Colts D Brandt Clarke – Los Angeles Kings
Congratulations to @OHLBarrieColts defenceman Brandt Clarke on being selected 8th overall by the #GoKingsGo in the 2021 #NHLDraft #MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/nFNNir5WCi pic.twitter.com/0clmjUKUzK
9th overall – Edmonton Oil Kings RW Dylan Guenther – Arizona Coyotes
Congratulations to @EdmOilKings right-wing Dylan Guenther on being selected 9th overall by the #Yotes in the 2021 #NHLDraft #MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/SXtnWxRN6d pic.twitter.com/6lmmY5JgiD
12th overall – Medicine Hat Tigers C Cole Sillinger – Columbus Blue Jackets
Congratulations to @tigershockey centre Cole Sillinger on being selected 12th overall by the #CBJ in the 2021 #NHLDraft #MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/MNqFZo6CuM pic.twitter.com/mFZAxO6rJ1
15th overall – Edmonton Oil Kings G Sebastian Cossa – Detroit Red Wings
Congratulations to @EdmOilKings goalie Sebastian Cossa on being selected 15th overall by the #LGRW in the 2021 #NHLDraft #MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/6wUntZZbba pic.twitter.com/j7aJSt4Jin
16th overall – Flint Firebirds LW Brennan Othmann – Flint Firebirds
Congratulations to @FlintFirebirds left-wing Brennan Othmann on being selected 16th overall by the #NYR in the 2021 #NHLDraft #MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/7VAgH84B3y pic.twitter.com/uQO39gBdvf
17th overall – Rimouski Oceanic C Zachary Bolduc – St. Louis Blues
Congratulations to @oceanicrimouski centre Zachary Bolduc on being selected 17th overall by the #STLBlues in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/nXL6zf1K6Y pic.twitter.com/GphMXwoG0I
22nd overall – Shawinigan Cataractes RW Xavier Bourgault – Edmonton Oilers
Congratulations to @Cataractes_Shaw right-wing Xavier Bourgault on being selected 22nd overall by the #LetsGoOilers in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/VuDvuN9SyA pic.twitter.com/yr2GwAIe9h
23rd overall – Windsor Spitfires C Wyatt Johnston – Dallas Stars
Congratulations to @SpitsHockey centre Wyatt Johnston on being selected 23rd overall by the #GoStars in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/qhm5nlWU9V pic.twitter.com/Cfza4kY8wd
26th overall – Winnipeg ICE D Carson Lambos – Minnesota Wild
Congratulations to @WHLWpgICE defenceman Carson Lambos on being selected 26th overall by the #MNWild in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/wbKOZKQJ2p pic.twitter.com/MqaEmZAyWQ
27th overall – Halifax Mooseheads LW Zachary L’Heureux – Nashville Predators
Congratulations to @HFXMooseheads left-wing Zachary L'Heureux on being selected 27th overall by the #Preds in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/rQePY9TcCg pic.twitter.com/WsBr9Us4Ml
29th overall – Sudbury Wolves RW Chase Stillman – New Jersey Devils
Congratulations to @Sudbury_Wolves right-wing Chase Stillman on being selected 29th overall by the #NJDevils in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/xXsspri1mu pic.twitter.com/TsVS7puLw4
30th overall – Gatineau Olympiques C Zachary Dean – Vegas Golden Knights
Congratulations to @OlympiquesGAT centre Zachary Dean on being selected 30th overall by the #VegasBorn in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/svMIGPXmIe pic.twitter.com/0ihX80RwBD
32nd overall – Prince Albert Raiders D Nolan Allan – Chicago Blackhawks
Congratulations to @PARaidersHockey defenceman Nolan Allan on being selected 32nd overall by the #Blackhawks in the 2021 #NHLDraft#MeetTheFuture 🎥 https://t.co/vkWp8aEAjH pic.twitter.com/3qGO0hCw0y
