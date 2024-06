Lindstrom first CHL player off the board in NHL.com 2024 mock drafts

Medicine Hat’s Cayden Lindstrom will be the first CHL player off the board in the 2024 NHL Draft according to NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale.

Kimelman has Lindstrom going fourth overall to Columbus while Morreale has the 18-year-old going one pick later to Montreal.

Lindstrom, the winner of the CHL’s Top Draft Prospect Award, had 27 goals and 46 points in just 32 games last season with the Tigers.

In all, Kimelman had 14 CHL players going in the first round while Morreale had 15. Both had London’s Sam Dickinson, Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh and Spokane’s Berkly Catton as Top 10 selections.

The 2024 NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman’s 2024 Mock Draft

4th overall – Columbus – Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat)

6th overall – Utah – Sam Dickinson (London)

8th overall – Seattle – Zayne Parekh (Saginaw)

9th overall – Calgary – Berkly Catton (Spokane)

11th overall – Buffalo – Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary)

12th overall – Philadelphia – Tij Iginla (Kelowna)

14th overall – San Jose – Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa)

20th overall – New York Islanders – Jett Luchanko (Guelph)

21st overall – LA Kings – Terik Parascak (Prince George)

23rd overall – Toronto – Charlie Elick (Brandon)

26th overall – Montreal – Liam Greentree (Windsor)

29th overall – Dallas – Sam O’Reilly (London)

30th overall – New York Rangers – Cole Beaudoin (Barrie)

31st overall – Anaheim – Julius Miettinen (Everett)

NHL.com’s Mike Morreale’s 2024 Mock Draft

5th overall – Montreal – Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat)

7th overall – Ottawa – Sam Dickinson (London)

8th overall – Seattle – Zayne Parekh (Saginaw)

9th overall – Calgary – Tij Iginla (Kelowna)

10th overall – New Jersey – Berkly Catton (Spokane)

12th overall – Philadelphia – Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary)

16th overall – St. Louis – Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa)

21st overall – LA Kings – Jett Luchanko (Guelph)

22nd overall – Nashville – Liam Greentree (Windsor)

25th overall – Ottawa – Terik Parascak (Prince George)

26th overall – Montreal – Spencer Gill (Rimouski)

27th overall – Carolina – Cole Beaudoin (Barrie)

29th overall – Dallas – Julius Miettinen (Everett)

30th overall – New York Rangers – Charlie Elick (Brandon)

32nd overall – Philadelphia – Andrew Basha (Medicine Hat)