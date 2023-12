Lightning strike deal with Gauthier

Drummondville Voltigeurs forward Ethan Gauthier has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bolts drafted Gauthier 37th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In his first season with Drummondville, Gauthier has 13 goals and 30 points in 28 games.

Gauthier spent the first two seasons of his QMJHL career with Sherbrooke and in 2022-23 was the recipient of the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s Best Professional Prospect after he had 69 points (30 goals).

Internationally, the 18-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he led the tournament with six goals.