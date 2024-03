Kumpulainen signs ELC with the Wild

Oshawa Generals forward Rasmus Kumpulainen has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild selected the Finnish forward 53rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In his first OHL season, Kumpulainen has scored 28 goals and recorded 55 points in 56 games. The 13th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, he sits third among Generals skaters in goals scored and sixth in points for the OHL’s Eastern Conference leaders.

The 18-year-old represented Finland at the 2024 World Juniors where he scored twice in a fourth-place finish.