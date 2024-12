Knights acquire Capitals prospect Allen

The London Knights have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Cam Allen from the Guelph Storm.

In return, the Storm received Noah Jenkin and seven OHL Draft picks.

The third overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Allen spent four seasons with the Storm where he tallied 96 points (27 goals). The Toronto, ON., native claimed the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year in 2022 and subsequently captained Canada to gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also collected a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

In London, Allen will join a who’s who of NHL prospects as the Knights chase a second straight OHL Championship. Allen will lineup alongside Denver Barkey (PHI), Oliver Bonk (PHI), Easton Cowan (TOR), Sam Dickinson (SJ), Jackson Edward (BOS), Kasper Halttunen (SJ), Jacob Julien (WPG), Blake Montgomery (OTT), William Nicholl (EDM), Jesse Nurmi (NYI), Sam O’Reilly (EDM) and Jared Woolley (LA).

Allen was the 136th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Caps.