Kitchener Rangers to host 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that the Kitchener Rangers will host the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on February 2, 2022.

“The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is one of our most anticipated national events,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League. “Working in partnership with the National Hockey League, we look forward to showcasing the stars of tomorrow for our fans in Kitchener, who are among the most passionate fans in the CHL.”

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases top NHL Draft eligible talent from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League competing before hundreds of NHL scouts in attendance.

“Kubota Canada is proud to be the title sponsor of the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game,” said Steve Sweetnam, Marketing Director for Kubota Canada. “We’re excited about the return of hockey and pleased to be able to support the development of these great future prospects.”

The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game marks the 14th time the OHL will serve as host and the first time the event has returned to Kitchener since 2003. In all, 24 Rangers players have competed in the showcase, most recently defenceman Donovan Sebrango in 2020 who was later selected 63rd overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“We are honoured and grateful that the CHL has selected Kitchener as this year’s host location,” said Joe Birch, Rangers Chief Operating Officer and Governor. “Hockey is back in full swing in the Kitchener-Waterloo region and we look forward to providing fans the opportunity to see the CHL’s top draft eligible talent at The Aud here in its 70th anniversary season.”

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft, including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

Beginning December 1, tickets will be available to the general public online at kwtickets.ca, by phone at 1-800-265-8977 or 519-578-1570, and at the box offices at the Centre In The Square (101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, Mon. – Sat., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium (400 East Ave., Kitchener, Mon., Wed., Fri., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Game Days, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.). The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will also be broadcasted nationally on TSN and RDS.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. Tyson Foerster (Team White/Barrie Colts/Philadelphia Flyers) and Jack Quinn (Team Red/Ottawa 67’s/Buffalo Sabres) were named the Players of the Game. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft headlined by Lafreniere’s first-overall selection by the New York Rangers.

More information about the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game including team rosters and coaches will be announced at a later date.