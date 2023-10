Kings prospect Lawrence traded to Ottawa

The Ottawa 67’s have acquired LA Kings prospect Kaleb Lawrence from the Owen Sound Attack.

In return, the Attack received an eighth round pick in the 2024 OHL Draft.

A year ago, Lawrence established a career high 16 goals and 37 points in 50 games. The Orleans, ON., native, who missed all but two games of the 2021-22 season after he suffered a pair of shoulder injuries, has yet to appear for the Attack this season.

The Kings selected Lawrence 215th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.