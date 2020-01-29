MENU
January 29, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 19

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 19 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w19-top 10 graphic

The Week 19 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Ottawa 67’s, (2) Portland Winterhawks, (3) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (4) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Moncton Wildcats, (7) Everett Silvertips, (8) Kamloops Blazers, (9) Windsor Spitfires, and (10) Kitchener Rangers, with honourable mention to the London Knights, Cape Breton Eagles, and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

