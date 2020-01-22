Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 18

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 18 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 18 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Ottawa 67’s, (2) Portland Winterhawks, (3) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (4) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Moncton Wildcats, (7) Kamloops Blazers, (8) Everett Silvertips, (9) Windsor Spitfires, and (10) Kitchener Rangers, with honourable mention to the Peterborough Petes, London Knights, and Medicine Hat Tigers.