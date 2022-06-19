June 19 — Updates from the 2022 Memorial Cup

Teams hit the ice for practice

The hockey side of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia has officially begun.

Hosts Saint John hit the ice this morning for their first practice of the tournament with Hamilton, Shawinigan and Edmonton all set to skate later in the day.

“It’s an event that happens once in a lifetime so we just want to have fun,” Sea Dogs forward William Dufour said. “I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Memorial Cup arrival

The trophy will take centre stage this afternoon as it is officially welcomed to the City of Saint John.

Head down to Area 506 for 3pm to see the cup arrive via helicopter while the Sea Dogs’ military jersey that they will wear in Monday’s tournament opener will also be revealed!