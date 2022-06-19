June 19 — Updates from the 2022 Memorial Cup
Teams hit the ice for practice
The hockey side of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia has officially begun.
Hosts Saint John hit the ice this morning for their first practice of the tournament with Hamilton, Shawinigan and Edmonton all set to skate later in the day.
“It’s an event that happens once in a lifetime so we just want to have fun,” Sea Dogs forward William Dufour said. “I can’t wait for tomorrow.”
All 😃 on a Sunday morning!#MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/WwXe2SHhBl
Memorial Cup arrival
The trophy will take centre stage this afternoon as it is officially welcomed to the City of Saint John.
Head down to Area 506 for 3pm to see the cup arrive via helicopter while the Sea Dogs’ military jersey that they will wear in Monday’s tournament opener will also be revealed!
The Arrival of the #MemorialCup presented by @KiaCanada happens TODAY!
Join us at Area 506 at 3pm where the @SJSeaDogs military jersey that they will wear in their tournament opener will also be revealed! pic.twitter.com/GbdBJH6EcD
