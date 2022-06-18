MENU
June 18, 2022

June 18 — Updates from the 2022 Memorial Cup

2022 Memorial Cup
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is officially underway!

Teams arrive in Saint John

The four teams competing at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia are in Saint John.

The Hamilton Bulldogs touched down Saturday morning while the Edmonton Oil Kings and Shawinigan Cataractes landed in the afternoon.

Each team will hit the ice Sunday for their first official practice ahead of Monday’s tournament opener.

Legacy ball tournament opens

The newly built ball hockey rink officially opened today with Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon in attendance.

“This project came from the Memorial Cup organizing committee and they wanted to leave a legacy project,” Reardon said. “It’s a great piece of infrastructure to have.”

Seventeen teams will compete in the tournament with U9, U11, U13 and U15 divisions.

Strumbella’s to perform tonight!

The Strumbella’s will hit the stage tonight at 9pm from Area 506! The Ontario natives are Juno and Canadian Rock Music Award winners over a career that has spanned more than a decade.

The evening will also conclude with fireworks from the waterfront.

