In Review – 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

In case you missed it, here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game:

Recap and Highlights

Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs offered up early heroics for Team Red but it was Team White who claimed victory at the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Jagger Firkus, Team White Player of the Game

With a goal and an assist, Moose Jaw forward Jagger Firkus was named Player of the Game for Team White.

Shane Wright, Team Red Player of the Game

With the first goal of the game and many chances to follow, Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright was named Player of the Game for Team Red.

On-ice Testing

Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft competed in on-ice testing Tuesday ahead of the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday in Kitchener.

Here are some of our favourite shots from the on-ice testing ahead of the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The Game: Episode 1

In Episode 1 of The Game, Team captains Shane Wright and Denton Mateychuk set the stage for the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The Game: Episode 2

In Episode 2 of The Game, Team White’s Tristan Luneau and Team Red’s Luca Del Bel Belluz tell us about the busy day filled with tests and interviews.

The Game: Episode 3

In Episode 3 of The Game, Team White’s Jagger Firkus and Team Red’s Matthew Savoie set the stage for the first Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game since 2020.