Huskies trade for Blackhawks prospect Savoie

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies have acquired Chicago Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie from the Gatineau Olympiques.

In return, Gatineau received six QMJHL draft picks that included a first-rounder in 2024.

Savoie has yet to play in 2023-24 after he suffered a broken femur during a Blackhawks preseason game on Sept. 30. However, over the past three seasons with the Olympiques he’s amassed 101 points (46 goals) in 151 games. The fourth overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, the 19-year-old had a career high 26 goals and 59 points last season.

The Blackhawks selected Savoie 81st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Rouyn-Noranda currently sits atop the QMJHL’s Western Conference and boasts a lot of talent that includes Daniil Bourash, Dyllan Gill (TB), Jeremy Langlois (ARI), Andre Loshko (SEA), William Rousseau and Antonin Verreault, among many others.