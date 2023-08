Hurricanes name Bill Peters new head coach

Photo credit: Erica Perreaux

Lethbridge, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes have announced Wednesday the hiring of Bill Peters as the 15th head coach in team history.

“We are very excited to announce Bill Peters as our new head coach,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. “Bill brings a high level of experience, having coached professionally in the AHL and NHL. His previous time in the WHL, which included a Memorial Cup championship in 2008, along with his experience coaching in Lethbridge with the Pronghorns, put him at the top of our candidate list. His addition will have a major impact on our team and our players’ and coaches development.”

The WHL today issued the following statement regarding Bill Peters’ return to coaching with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. STATEMENT | https://t.co/V5mWPOnlEe pic.twitter.com/RKXZI4onuH — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 30, 2023

Peters resigned as Head Coach of the NHL’s Calgary Flames on November 29, 2019, after it became public he had committed an act of anti-black racism involving a former player. The incident occurred when Peters was Head Coach of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs during the 2009-10 season.

Over the past year, Peters has completed the Anti-Racism Training and Coaching Certification program with guidance through Shades of Humanity Consulting – a national diversity, equity and inclusion agency, helping companies build diverse and inclusive organizations as well as providing leadership coaching, culture development strategies, anti-racism education and equity informed policy design.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robison is satisfied Peters has taken the necessary steps required to return to coaching in the WHL.

“After a thorough review, speaking with representatives from Shades of Humanity, and receiving a commitment from Bill to continue on his path of anti-racism, self-growth and redemption, the WHL is satisfied Bill is ready to return to coaching in the WHL,” Robison said. “The journey towards individual and systemic equity learning should be viewed as an ongoing process. Bill has demonstrated that through this process and the WHL remains committed to systemic change through continued education.”

Peters will continue to partake in anti-racism coaching, equity training, and further educational initiatives prescribed by Shades of Humanity Consulting.

“I have worked closely with Shades of Humanity to understand and correct my regrettable actions,” Peters said. “I have learned a lot through this educational journey and feel ready to return to coaching. I am in a unique position to guide our next generation of community leaders and to establish a more inclusive culture in hockey.”

Peters, 58, agreed to a multi-year contract with the Hurricanes. The Three Hills, AB, product has an extensive coaching resume, including serving parts of six seasons as a head coach in the National Hockey League with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames from 2014 until 2019, where he posted a 199-175-64 regular season record. Peters led the Flames to a 50-win campaign in 2018-2019, capturing the Pacific Division title. He also served as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings from 2011 to 2014.

Before his time in the NHL, Peters spent three seasons as the head coach of the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League after a three-year stint with the Spokane Chiefs. In his time with the Chiefs, he led the club to a WHL and Memorial Cup Championship 2008 – defeating the Hurricanes in the WHL Championship Series. In Spokane, he posted a WHL Regular Season record of 111-92-13. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant coach and parts of three seasons as a scout with the Chiefs from 1996 to 2002. Peters has experience coaching in Lethbridge, having spent three campaigns as the head coach of the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns from 2002 to 2005.

Peters, who replaces Brent Kisio who was hired by the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, has coached and represented Canada at various levels, including the U17 and U18, capturing a gold medal at the 2009 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Peters also served as an Assistant Coach once and Head Coach twice for the Men’s World Championships, capturing two gold medals (2015, 2016) and a silver medal (2017). In addition, he was an Assistant Coach for Canada’s World Cup of Hockey Championship in 2016.