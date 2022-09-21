Hurricane Fiona: QMJHL postpones games in Atlantic Provinces

As Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be a potential severe meteorological event for Atlantic Canada, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is postponing the following games to ensure the safety of its players, staff, fans and officials:

SEPT. 23 – #1 – Moncton vs Cape Breton

SEPT. 23 – #2 – Charlottetown vs Halifax

SEPT. 24 – #13 – Halifax vs Charlottetown

SEPT. 24 – #14 – Acadie-Bathurst vs Saint John

SEPT. 25 – #17 – Cape Breton vs Moncton

The games listed above will be rescheduled at a later date.