MENU
2022-23 CHL TV Subscriptions Now Available
September 21, 2022

Hurricane Fiona: QMJHL postpones games in Atlantic Provinces

QMJHL

 

As Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be a potential severe meteorological event for Atlantic Canada, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is postponing the following games to ensure the safety of its players, staff, fans and officials:

 

SEPT. 23 – #1 – Moncton vs Cape Breton
SEPT. 23 – #2 – Charlottetown vs Halifax
SEPT. 24 – #13 – Halifax vs Charlottetown
SEPT. 24 – #14 – Acadie-Bathurst vs Saint John
SEPT. 25 – #17 – Cape Breton vs Moncton

 

The games listed above will be rescheduled at a later date.

More News
Three former CHL defencemen call time on long NHL careers
9 hours ago
Vancouver Giants to host 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
14 hours ago
CHL Prospect Pipeline: Washington Capitals
16 hours ago
Canadian Hockey League announces CHL TV Game of the Week schedule
2 days ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: 2022-23 Preseason Edition
2 days ago
CHL Prospect Pipeline: Vegas Golden Knights
2 days ago