Hopkins honoured to represent Frontenacs at inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Photo credit: Logan Taylor

On a roster stacked with NHL prospects, Kingston’s Tyler Hopkins is the main focus from an NHL Draft point of view.

And that’s rightfully deserved. But it makes him the lone Frontenacs representative at the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted.

“Obviously it’s a pretty big honour being the only player from them at this event,” Hopkins said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “It’s a very cool event to be a part of it and I’m really proud to be here.”

With the NHL Draft set for late June, tonight’s showcase is a first of its kind OHL event that will see 42 of the league’s top prospects hit the ice in an East vs. West showdown at the Brantford Civic Centre in Brantford, ON.

“It’s a pretty big opportunity and I think if you just go out there, play hard and show them what I can do, it can really grow my game and hopefully boost my spot forward,” said Hopkins, who won gold with Canada at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. “It’s going to be a very talented game and there’s going be lots of skill on display.”

Just yesterday, Hopkins was listed as the 68th ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings. The 17-year-old began the season as a ‘C’ grade prospect but a strong first half – where he’s had 29 points in 39 games – has propelled him into the Top 70.

“I don’t try to read into it too much,” Hopkins said. “It kind of gives you a little bit of a stepping stone, see where other people think you’re at … [but] my offensive production and creating plays in the offensive zone has probably been the biggest stepping zone for me this year. Obviously last year, I played more of a defensive role so kind of keeping that part of my game as best as I can and then trying to adapt into the offensive zone a little more.”

In Kingston, Hopkins is a key contributor on a Fronts team that is 21-11-7 and features a number of NHL prospects in Jacob Battaglia (CGY), Quinton Burns (STL), Ethan Hay (TB), Ethan Miedema (BUF), Emil Pieniniemi (PIT), Joey Willis (NSH) and Tuomas Uronen (VGK). Kieren Dervin (95) and Aiden Lane (114) were fellow Fronts players that were listed in Tuesday’s NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings.

On top of that, the team is led by Troy Mann who has vast experience across the American Hockey League with Hershey and Belleville.

“Troy coming in, he’s grown my game a lot in a defensive zone,” Hopkins said. “Taking care of my own end was something that he started to preach to me as soon as he came in.”

“I think it’s grown my game a lot and now having a structured coach that has professional hockey experience, it’s been really crucial for not just me, but also the whole team and I think it’s going to help us win some games this year.”

Tonight’s Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game will be streamed live for free on CHL TV, OHL Live and YouTube as well as on the OHL’s X and Facebook social media platforms.The game will also air across the province on Rogers tv, YourTV and Eastlink Community TV stations in OHL markets as well as on the OHL Action Pak.