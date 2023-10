Habits created now will help Spirit later this season

Right now, it’s all about creating habits for the Saginaw Spirit.

Their spot in the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow is already secured but with a dream of becoming the first CHL host club to enter the tournament as their league champion since Kitchener in 2008, every day presents an opportunity to make that happen.

And that’s a narrative coming directly from forward Joey Willis.

“The coaching staff has done a really good job of keeping us focused on just the next game,” Willis said. “We know that the Memorial Cup will be there at the end of the year so we’re not trying to look there.

“We’re trying to take it day-by-day because the habits we create now will definitely help moving forward. We’re not going to get there by just going through the emotions; we have to keep working hard every day.”

Early on, the returns have been good. The Spirit are 2-1-0 as they enter tonight’s CHL Game of the Week contest against the rival Flint Firebirds. Willis, who was a fourth round pick by Nashville in the 2023 NHL Draft, has three points (one goal) this season.

“These habits we are creating now at the beginning of the season will transfer down the line and help us greatly,” he said.

The excitement around Saginaw is palpable. The club recently unveiled a mural on the Dow Event Center and on Sept. 28 announced Dow as the official presenting sponsor of the tournament. On Oct. 10, the schedule was released where the Spirit will open the tournament on May 24 against the WHL champions. Ticket packages for the event went on-sale earlier today.

“We’re trying to not let it get to us too much but we have the regular season and the OHL playoffs but it’s at the back of everybody’s mind and we’re just trying to focus on the day-to-day,” Willis said. “[But playing] for an American team, I’m an American born player, it’s really cool to experience all of this. To have this as a memory for me in the future is something I’m really excited for.”

The talent the Spirit have is deep. Ranked no. 4 in the Week 2 edition of the CHL Top 10, general manager Dave Drinkill has assembled a squad that includes Willis, Hunter Haight (MIN), Michael Misa (2025), Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) and Zayne Parekh (2024). On Tuesday, he swung a trade to acquire goaltender Nolan LaLonde (CBJ) from Erie.

“It’s hard for teams to defend us when we’re moving the puck really well,” Willis said. “Our o-zone is very chaotic and that’s how our coach wants it to be. When we get moving in the o-zone it’s very tough for teams to defend because they’re worried about everything else on the ice and then [the puck] just happens to be in the back of the net later on. We like to play fast paced and always be on you.”

Willis was at the Predators’ recent development camp before he spent time at NHL training camp last month. He was returned to Saginaw Sept. 26 but with it added motivation to reach his potential and ultimately, a spot in the NHL down the line.

“Seeing how much work they put in and how much I have to put in moving forward, it fuels my fire even more,” he said. “Having the opportunity this year to host the Memorial Cup adds to that and it just creates a fire and I’m so excited to get going.”