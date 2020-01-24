Great single season makes Kane a Knight to remember

He wasn’t here for a long time but Patrick Kane sure had a good time during his single season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

That single season back in 2006-07 where he scored 62 goals and 83 assists for 145 points in 58 games to become the first overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks was honoured last Friday with the club raising his iconic number 88 to the rafters at Budweiser Gardens.

A Knight to remember 💚 He scored 145 points & was named #OHL Rookie of the Year during his single season with the @GoLondonKnights in 2006-07 before a decorated @NHL career with @NHLBlackhawks. Tonight, 8️⃣8️⃣ was officially lifted to the rafters in London. Congrats, @88PKane 👏 pic.twitter.com/vm7iONSGHI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 18, 2020

“Playing in front of 9,000 fans every night at 17, 18-years-old, is something I’ll never take for granted again in my life,” Kane said during his ceremonial speech, surrounded by family, friends, and former teammates. “It’s like a mini NHL here. This is somewhere I’ll never forget.”

Born November 19, 1988, in Buffalo, Kane was coincidentally the 88th overall pick in the 2004 OHL Priority Selection before donning what would become his trademark number throughout his illustrious career.

game recognize game pic.twitter.com/9UdhYcUMyl — London Knights (@LondonKnights) January 18, 2020

“We all know how special Pat is,” said Mark Hunter, Knights General Manager, during Friday’s ceremony. “From the organization, we’re so proud of him for what he’s done here in London and of course what he’s done in Chicago and what he’s accomplished. He’s got tremendous skills but one thing stood out and that’s the will to win. The will to be the best. And the will to come to play every night is a special thing. That’s what brings him to another level for where he’s at now and the career he’s had.”

Kane earned three Canadian Hockey League honours during his single season including Rookie of the Year, Top Prospect, and Top Scorer.

His 145 points as a rookie ties for fifth best in all-time CHL history with Petr Nedved (Seattle, 1989-90), and behind only Tony Tanti (150 points with Oshawa, 1980-81), Jean-Francois Sauve (176 points with Trois-Rivieres, 1978-79), Wayne Gretzky (182 points with Soo, 1977-78), and Pat LaFontaine (234 points with Verdun, 1982-83).

Thank you @GoLondonKnights for a night my family and I will never forget pic.twitter.com/ISWkFZ2USE — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) January 18, 2020

Kane’s 13-year NHL career began with Rookie of the Year honours in 2007-08 and also featured individual prizes such as the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award during the 2015-16 campaign. He’s also won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013. Kane just recently became the 90th player in NHL history to eclipse 1,000 points and heading into the All-Star break has 381 all-time goals and 620 assists in 954 games.

His number 88 will hang in the rafters among fellow Knights greats like Rob Ramage (5), Dino Ciccarelli (8), Darryl Sittler (9), Brendan Shanahan (19), Brad Marsh (22), Rick Nash (61), Dave Bolland (91), and Corey Perry (94).