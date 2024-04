Gibson signs entry-level deal with Detroit

Soo Greyhounds defenceman Andrew Gibson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Gibson had the best season of his OHL career in 2023-24 as he played in all 68 regular season games and recorded a career high 12 goals and 44 points. He also appeared in 11 postseason games as the Greyhounds took the Spirit to Game 7 in the second round of the OHL Playoffs.

The 19-year-old has played 119 games with the Greyhounds over parts of three seasons where he’s amassed 65 points. Gibson also won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Detroit selected Gibson 42nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.