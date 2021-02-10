GAME DAY: Mooseheads vs. Eagles

For the first time in almost three months, the Cape Breton Eagles will play in front of their own fans as they host the Halifax Mooseheads at Centre 200.

It’s the second of three consecutive meetings between the two sides, following up on a 6-4 win for the Eagles on Sunday in Halifax. The victory was the second in less than 24 hours for Cape Breton on the road as the Eagles stopped division leading Charlottetown 5-4 on Saturday.

The Eagles currently hold the 12th best winning percentage in the league, and the third best rank in the Maritimes, with a 9-10-0 record. Halifax is 15th in the league (fifth in the Maritimes) with a mark of a 7-9-5. The Mooseheads have won four of six meetings between the two sides, including three of four in Sydney.

It’s the home team with the momentum coming into tonight’s game following a successful weekend. Dawson Stairs scored in both of his first two games in black and gold, while Émile Hegarty-Aubin also found the back of the net in both games. Rookie net minder Nicolas Ruccia posted victories in both contests. Ruccia took the ball with veteran goaltender William Grimard out due to injury. It’s unknown if Grimard or overage blueliner Nathan Larose will suit up this evening after the latter was hurt in the third period of Sunday’s game against the Mooseheads.

There will be a new face in the Eagles line-up as Mark Rumsey comes out of quarantine. Acquired from Chicoutimi (via Bathurst), the 19 year old forward has six points in 14 games this season with the Titan, and 15 goals in 69 QMJHL career games.

Halifax is also missing some key names, with Zachary L’Heureux serving the second game of a three game suspension, and Senna Peeters unlikely to play with an upper body injury. But there is still plenty of talent in the Halifax lineup. Colorado first round draft pick Justin Barron was absolutely spectacular on the blueline when these teams met 11 days ago in Sydney, earning first star honours.

Philadelphia draft pick Elliot Desnoyers is pointless in his last four outings- but ranking fourth in QMJHL scoring, that streak is not likely to continue for much longer. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Halifax forward Landon Miron took advantage of additional ice time and doubled his season output on Sunday when he recorded his first career major junior hat trick.

Tonight’s contest begins at 7 PM. There is now limited availability to purchase tickets for Eagles home games- full details can be found at https://bit.ly/3jpVWaJ

The game will also be broadcast on Eastlink Television, and will be streamed online available for purchase at qmjhl.neulion.com/qmjhl. You can also hear all the action beginning with the pre-game show with Patrick McNeil at 6:30 PM on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com