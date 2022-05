BOUCHERVILLE, Thursday, May 12, 2022 – The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has made the decision to postponed game five of the Mooseheads vs. Titan series to Friday, May 13.

Game five was originally schedule for Thursday, May 12, but with last night’s game four needing three overtimes to declare a winner, the League judged it prudent, for the well-being and security of the players, to postpone the game to Friday.