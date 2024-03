Free agent Punnett signs with Stars

Photo credit: Goodall Media

Oshawa Generals defenceman Connor Punnett has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

Undrafted at the NHL level, Punnett is in his fourth and final year in the OHL.

The former Barrie captain, who appeared in 190 games with the club, was acquired by Oshawa at the OHL trade deadline where he’s gone on to tally 19 points in 25 games. It 59 games this year between the Colts and Generals, Punnett has 50 points and sits eighth in scoring among OHL d-men.

The 20-year-old, who began his OHL career with Saginaw in 2019-20, has played a total of 240 games in the league after being the 19th overall pick in the 2019 OHL Draft by the Spirit.