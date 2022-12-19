Four CHL players named to Latvia’s World Juniors selection camp:

Four CHL players have been named to Latvia’s 2023 World Juniors selection camp.

Niks Fenenko, Bogdans Hodass, Anri Ravinskis and Sandis Vilmanis all return from the 2022 tournament where Latvia stunned the hockey world with a trip to the quarterfinals after they went 1-1-2 in the round-robin.

Latvia are in Group B based out of Moncton where they will meet Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the USA in the round-robin.

The 2023 World Juniors take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

Defencemen:

Niks Fenenko (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Bogdans Hodass (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Forwards:

Anri Ravinskis (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL)

Sandis Vilmanis (Sarnia/OHL)