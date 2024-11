EDMONTON, CANADA - NOVEMBER 14: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers tosses hats into the crowd as he is named the first, second and third star of the night after a victory over the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on November 14, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Former Otters star McDavid records 1,000th NHL point

Former Erie Otters star Connor McDavid made more NHL history Thursday night.

The Edmonton Oilers legend recorded his 1,000th NHL point in just his 659th game to become the fourth fastest player in league history to the landmark.

Only CHL alumni Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) did it faster.

The Richmond Hill, ON., native is the 99th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points and did so 2:44 into regulation in the Oilers’ eventual overtime win over Nashville with his 341st career goal. Fittingly, his linemate and fellow former CHL star Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert/Kelowna) had the primary assist.

“Just seeing the way the players reacted that means everything to me,” McDavid told NHL.com. “Obviously, my teammates were happy and to hear the fans, that stuff means more to me than any of the numbers or anything like that. It was a really special moment, honestly. These milestones are a great time to reflect and a great time to look back. It’s been a great 10 years, and hopefully there are 10 more good ones.”

Thursday’s milestone is just the latest in what is already one of the greatest NHL careers of all-time. He is a three-time Hart Trophy winner (2017 2021, 2023) as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player while he is a five-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) as the league’s leading scorer. He’s also collected the Ted Linsday Award four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) while in 2023 he claimed his only Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goalscorer when he had a career high 64 goals.

Last season, McDavid claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup playoffs MVP despite the Oilers’ Game 7 defeat to Florida.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons with Erie from 2012-2015 where he amassed 285 points (97 goals) in just 166 games. Among a plethora of awards during his junior career, McDavid was named CHL Player of the Year in 2015, is a two-time recipient of the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year (2014, 2015) while he also won a World Juniors gold medal in 2015.