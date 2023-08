Flames prospect Huckins traded to Charlottetown

Calgary Flames prospect Cole Huckins has been traded from the Sherbrooke Phoenix to the Charlottetown Islanders.

Huckins is coming off of the best year of his QMJHL career as in 2022-23 he set new career highs in goals (28), assists (30) and points (58). It is the second straight offseason that Huckins has been traded as he was sent to Sherbrooke a year ago after three seasons with Acadie-Bathurst.

The 70th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Huckins has 154 points (67 goals) in 202 games over the course of his QMJHL career.