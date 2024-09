Flames prospect Gridin traded to Shawinigan

The Shawinigan Cataractes have acquired Calgary Flames prospect Matvei Gridin from the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

In return, the Foreurs received Eduard Bondar and a third round pick in the 2026 QMJHL Draft.

Gridin was the first overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft and will now continue his development with the Cataractes. The Russian forward spent the past two seasons in the USHL with Muskegon where he led the league in points with 83 in 2023-24.

Calgary selected the 18-year-old 28th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed with the club July 7.