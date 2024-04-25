Five Canadians to watch at the 2024 U18 World Championships

Those who are looking to get a look at a number of the CHL’s top players eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft can do so at the upcoming 2024 U18 World Championships in Finland.

And then there’s also a guy to keep on an eye on for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 2024 U18 World Championships gets underway from Finland later today where Canada will field a 25-man roster entirely made up of CHL players.

A year ago, a team that featured Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/Winnipeg), Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/Washington), Etienne Morin (Moncton/Calgary) and Cal Ritchie (Oshawa/Colorado), among many others, claimed bronze after a 4-3 overtime win over Slovakia.

Since 2003, Canada has won four gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2003, 2008, 2013, 2021), in addition to one silver (2005) and four bronze (2012, 2014, 2015, 2023).

This year, Canada’s roster features a plethora of future NHL talent, most of whom will hear their named called at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Spencer Gill — Rimouski (QMJHL)

After a strong season from the Oceanic blue line, Gill found himself as the QMJHL’s top rated prospect in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft at no. 29.

Gill had 12 goals and 46 points in his first full Q season as he cemented his standing as one of the best young blueliners in the QMJHL.

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, the 17-year-old will also be a fixture for the Oceanic next season when they host the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Liam Greentree — Windsor (OHL)

Greentree’s second season in Windsor was a breakout campaign.

The club captain doubled his point total from his rookie campaign with 90 – to lead all Spits skaters and rank tied 11th in the OHL – while he found the back of the net 36 times. All in all, Greentree is the no. 14 North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings.

Through just two OHL seasons, Greentree has 135 points in just 125 games. At the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, he captained Team White.

The Oshawa, ON., native also has previous international experience; he won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Tij Iginla — Kelowna (WHL)

Iginla had an exceptional first season in Kelowna where he scored 47 goals to rank tied seventh in the WHL. The 17-year-old also had 84 points in 64 games.

In the postseason, he scored nine times in 11 contests as Kelowna reached the second round of the WHL Playoffs. His breakout campaign earned him the no. 9 spot in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for North American skaters.

A year ago, Iginla won a WHL championship with Seattle while he suited up for Canada Red at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge where he played at a point-per-game pace across seven contests to earn a silver medal.

Gavin McKenna — Medicine Hat (WHL)

McKenna isn’t draft eligible in 2024. In fact, he’s not even eligible in 2025.

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect had an incredible 16-year-old season with Medicine Hat where he recorded 34 goals and 97 points. It was the most points by a player his age in Tigers history while it ranks tied fifth in WHL history. His 63 assists were the third most by a 16-year-old in league history.

The first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Draft, McKenna represented Canada Red at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge where he had eight points (five goals) in seven games.

Marek Vanacker — Brantford (OHL)

Vanacker’s second OHL season saw him explode for 36 goals and 82 points in 68 games with Brantford.

He finished tied 16th in league scoring while he had three goals and seven points in six playoff games. His impressive season saw him rise to no. 17 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Vanacker played for Canada Black at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge.