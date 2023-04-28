Firkus signs ELC with Kraken

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Firkus is coming off of a career year where he established new highs in goals (40), assists (48) and points (88). In 10 postseason games with the Warriors, the 18-year-old tallied 21 points (10 goals).

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Firkus has played 167 games with the Warriors and ranks tied 34th in all-time scoring with 184 points.

Firkus was the 35th overall pick by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft.