Final order set for Tuesday’s 2026 CHL Import Draft

Oshawa to select first overall; Halifax moves into No. 2 spot following trade with Baie-Comeau

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the finalized draft order for the 2026 CHL Import Draft, which will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. ET.

The Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will select first overall, followed by the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who acquired the second overall selection in a trade with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. The Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL) will select third overall, while the Guelph Storm of the OHL, hosts of the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, will round out the top four after acquiring the fourth overall selection in a trade with the Erie Otters.

Halifax’s move into the No. 2 spot is one of several recent changes reflected in the finalized order, which is listed in full below.

For the second straight year, the CHL Import Draft will consist of three rounds as the CHL enters its second season with three import player spots available on each club’s roster. As a reminder, new rules are in effect for this year’s draft: 20-year-old import players are eligible to be selected in any round, while 16-year-old import players may only be selected in the first round.

CHL clubs may carry a maximum of one 16-year-old import player per season. That player cannot be traded or replaced by another import player during his 16-year-old season. If a 16-year-old import player is released to another level of hockey during the regular season or deleted from a club’s roster, that club will be limited to two import players for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

The Mooseheads have selected within the top three on three previous occasions in CHL Import Draft history, but 2026 marks the first time Halifax will make the second overall selection. At last year’s CHL Import Draft, the Mooseheads selected Oleg Kulebiakin ninth overall before adding Finnish forward Jasu Mensonen in the second round at No. 70. Kulebiakin went on to lead Halifax with 73 points in 64 games during the 2025-26 season before being selected 52nd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2026 NHL Draft, while Mensonen added 33 points in 64 contests.

Halifax has built one of the CHL Import Draft’s strongest track records for developing high-end international talent, with alumni including Jakub Voracek, 2017 first-overall NHL Draft pick Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Ladislav Nagy, Filip Zadina and 2026 Stanley Cup champion Nikolaj Ehlers.

The CHL Import Draft has long served as an important pathway for international players to develop in the WHL, OHL and QMJHL before later hearing their names called at the NHL Draft. At the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, 22 players previously selected through the CHL Import Draft were chosen by NHL clubs, including first-round selections Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit, OHL / Anaheim Ducks), Adam Novotný (Peterborough Petes, OHL / Vancouver Canucks) and Maksim Sokolovskii (London Knights, OHL / Philadelphia Flyers).

Other CHL Import Draft alumni selected at the 2026 NHL Draft included Matias Vanhanen (Everett Silvertips, WHL / New Jersey Devils), Egor Shilov (Victoriaville Tigres, QMJHL / Colorado Avalanche), Oleg Kulebiakin (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL / Tampa Bay Lightning), Jakub Vanecek (Tri-City Americans, WHL / Dallas Stars), Danai Shaiikov (Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL / New York Rangers), Adam Nemec (Sudbury Wolves, OHL / Ottawa Senators), Michal Orsulak (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL / Detroit Red Wings), Yaroslav Bryzgalov (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL / Vancouver Canucks), Marek Sklenicka (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL / Philadelphia Flyers), Olivers Murnieks (Saint John Sea Dogs, QMJHL / Buffalo Sabres), Tobias Tvrznik (Wenatchee Wild, WHL / Colorado Avalanche), Filip Ruzicka (Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL / Minnesota Wild), Vladimir Dravecky (Guelph Storm, OHL / New York Islanders), Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, QMJHL / St. Louis Blues), Stepan Shurygin (Saginaw Spirit, OHL / Tampa Bay Lightning), Jasper Kuhta (Ottawa 67’s, OHL / Dallas Stars), Alexander Karmanov (North Bay Battalion, OHL / San Jose Sharks), Ondrej Ruml (Ottawa 67’s, OHL / Colorado Avalanche), and Max Vilen (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL / Tampa Bay Lightning).

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, more than 2,310 players from outside Canada and the United States have been selected through the annual event. The draft has helped bring many future NHL standouts to the CHL, including Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Mikael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), and Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL). That list also includes two-time Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), who captured the award for the second time in his career during the 2025-26 season, as well as recent 2026 Stanley Cup champions Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), who helped the Carolina Hurricanes capture their second championship in franchise history.

Fans and media can follow the 2026 CHL Import Draft and view full results beginning tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET at chl.ca/draft.

Finalized Order of Selections for the 2026 CHL Import Draft