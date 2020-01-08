Employment Opportunity – Coordinator, Digital

REPORTS TO: Director, Digital Operations

LOCATION: 5255 Yonge Street, North York, ON

TYPE: Permanent – Full-Time. Starting February 2020.

About the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. CHL players graduate from high school at a rate higher than the Canadian national average. Last season, more than nine million fans attended CHL games in the regular season, playoffs and at the Memorial Cup. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

Job Description

The CHL’s Coordinator, Digital will play an integral role in the day to day digital activities of the CHL. The two main functions of this job will be managing the CHL’s new mobile app and acting as lead on the CHL’s fan engagement platform known as “CHL Fanbase”. This role will also assist with creating recurring analytics reports, live streaming, CHL National Events, and other digital partner initiatives. The position will require an adaptable team member who can think quickly and problem solve in a fast paced environment. The successful candidate must be bilingual (English and French) to be able to work with team staff and fans in both official languages.

Main Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to):

Act as the lead on the CHL’s new mobile app and various platforms that power it. Work with regional leagues and teams on content, education, and engagement. Act as support for fans and team staff with app related questions.

Act as the primary stakeholder for the CHL’s Fan Engagement Platform “CHL Fanbase”. This includes updating content, working with the development partner, and creating and running contests and features throughout the season.

Produce weekly and monthly analytics reports for the CHL and each regional league highlighting overall metrics along with highlights for each league for that time period.

Assist with the administration and infrastructure upkeep of the CHL Network of Websites.

Assist with page and creative content on the CHL and National Event Websites.

Manage day to day aspects of partner initiatives such as CHL Showdown and CHL Predictor.

Assist with stats set-up for national events including roster creation and online scoring set-up.

Assist with creation of graphics for internal promotions and house ads.

Assist with ad serving needs including house and promotional ads, broadcast ads, and partner initiatives.

Assist with management of internal communication system for players and parents.

All other duties approved by supervisor.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Digital Media, Digital Marketing, New Media, Business Administration, Sports Administration, Communications, Web Design, or related program.

Fully Bilingual (English and French) – Must be able to speak, read and write both English and French at a competent level.

Previous experience in a digital, marketing, or communications role.

Experience working with mobile apps, websites, and content management systems (e.g. WordPress) would be considered an asset.

Design skills in Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign considered an asset

Knowledge of analytics programs including Google Analytics considered an asset

Excellent attention to detail and commitment to accuracy in all tasks, taking a proactive approach towards the elimination of errors

Ability to work effectively with other team members as well as function independently

Has the ability to work in a fast pace environment with autonomy and initiative

Strong communication skills to work with league and team staff and fans

Organized, reliable, and demonstrates a positive attitude

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their resume and cover letter no later than Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET to:

Canadian Hockey League

5255 Yonge Street, Suite 905

North York, ON

M2N 6P4

Email: mdickie@chl.ca

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.