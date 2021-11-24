MENU
November 24, 2021

Eight OHL graduates to represent Canada at 2021 FISU Winter Universiade

Ontario Hockey League

 

Eight former OHL players have been selected from U SPORTS men’s hockey rosters across the country to represent Canada at the 2021 FISU Winter Universiade, held from December 11-21 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Canada returns to the FISU Winter Universiade having won a bronze medal in the most recent iteration of the event, held in 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Canadian men’s hockey team last captured gold in the biennial competition in 2013.

Former two-time OHL Humanitarian of the Year Garrett McFadden is the lone returnee from Canada’s 2019 squad. Now a fourth-year defenceman at Acadia University, McFadden has recorded 18 points (5-13–18) through 15 games on the blueline this season.

McFadden, who won an OHL championship with the Guelph Storm in 2014, will be joined by others who have hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup in two-time winner Nicolas Mattinen (London Knights, 2016 & Hamilton Bulldogs, 2018), Owen Headrick (Erie Otters, 2017), Kyle Maksimovich (Erie Otters, 2017) and Liam Hawel (Guelph Storm, 2019).

The full list of OHL alumni set to compete under head coach Gardiner MacDougall (UNB) is as follows:

PLAYER POS. UNIVERSITY HOMETOWN LAST OHL CLUB
Liam Hawel F St. Francis Xavier (AUS) Arnprior, Ont. Kitchener Rangers
Owen Headrick D UPEI (AUS) Garden River, Ont. Erie Otters
Austen Keating F UNB (AUS) Guelph, Ont. Ottawa 67’s
Kyle Maksimovich F UPEI (AUS) Hamilton, Ont. Ottawa 67’s
Nicolas Mattinen D Ottawa (OUA) Ottawa, Ont. Oshawa Generals
Garrett McFadden D Acadia (AUS) Kincardine, Ont. Guelph Storm
Matthew Struthers F St. Francis Xavier (AUS) Milton, Ont. Owen Sound Attack
Jonathan Yantsis F Queen’s (OUA) Markham, Ont. Kitchener Rangers

For the full Canadian roster, visit usports.ca.

