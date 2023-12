Drummondville acquires Sabres prospect Komarov

The Drummondville Voltigeurs have acquired Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov from the Quebec Remparts.

The Volts also acquired Mikael Huchette while the Remparts received Nino Tomov, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel and four QMJHL draft picks.

In 22 games this year, Komarov has tallied 19 points (three goals) to sit tied first in scoring among Remparts skaters.

Drafted 31st overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Komarov appeared in 144 games with Quebec. Last year, he won the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions and scored the game-winner in the Memorial Cup final.

The Sabres selected Komarov 134th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.