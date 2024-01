Drakkar’s Émile Chouinard diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Baie-Comeau Drakkar statement:

It is with great sadness that we announce today that defenseman Émile Chouinard has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. Our thoughts and love go out to Émile and his family as they battle through the coming months.

“Émile is proving once again that he is a fighter, a young man of courage and a great team player. He inspires not only his teammates and everyone in the organization, but also his fans and all the young hockey players in the region. He’s more than a player, he’s been a pillar of our team’s culture for four years now,” said Julie Dubé, Chairman of the Board.

“Our Chouine is a big brother in our dressing room. Since he joined the team at the age of 17, it’s his numerous qualities that have really left their mark. His presence on the ice is continuously noticed due to his desire to excel,” shared Drakkar General Manager and Head Coach Jean-François Grégoire. “We know he will fight this battle with the strength, character and tenacity we know he has, and we will support him every step of the way.”

Émile, who is currently playing as a 20 year-old, had this to say about the situation: “I would have much preferred to continue the season on the ice with my teammates, but life decided otherwise. I don’t yet know what my treatment plan is, so I’m still hopeful of a return in time for the playoffs. I also hope to continue playing while I wait for my treatment to begin. Whatever happens, I’ll be a proud Drakkar and I’ll stay close to the team in the coming months. Despite this ordeal, I remain confident about the future. I want to thank the members of the organization and the fans for the support you’ve given me during this difficult time.”

Updates on Emile’s condition will be provided by the organization if he and his family wish so. We ask everyone to respect their request for confidentiality during this difficult time.

QMJHL statement:

During his four seasons in the League, Émile has proven that he is capable of facing and overcoming all forms of adversity. Émile, the QMJHL family is with you, your family and the Drakkar in this fight. We send you courage. Victory will be yours!